Recipe: Shrimp and Grits

We're breaking Shrimp and Grits out of the breakfast menu, adding a Tasso Ham Gravy and grated Gouda to the grits. This southern specialty was shared by Chef Dernier Buleje, Executive Chef at 'The Dan' restaurant - inside Tampa's historic 'Hotel Flor'.

Yellow Corn Gouda Grits

Ingredients

4 cups water

1½ cups stone-ground corn grits, such as Marsh Hen Mill

2 dried bay leaves

½ tsp kosher salt

½ tsp granulated garlic

8 tbsp (1 stick) unsalted butter

3 oz smoked Gouda cheese

1 cup heavy cream

Directions

Place water, grits, bay leaves, salt and garlic in large pot or Dutch oven and bring to boil over high heat.

Immediately remove from heat, cover, and set aside for 15 minutes.

Meanwhile, prepare butter and cheese. Cut butter into 8 pieces. Grate Gouda until you have ½ cup.

Uncover and return grits to boil over medium-high heat.

Cook, stirring regularly with a whisk and scraping the bottom to prevent clumping or burning, for 20 to 25 minutes.

Grits are ready when water is mostly absorbed, and grits are ‘al dente’ (tender with a toothsome bite).

Remove from heat. Remove and discard bay leaves. Stir in butter, cheese, and heavy cream just before serving.

Tasso Gravy

Ingredients

½ cup shallots, minced

¼ cup garlic, minced

2 oz oil

1 tbsp butter

2 ¼ tsp dried oregano

1 ½ tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dill

1½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

2 oz tasso ham, diced

¼ cup all-purpose flour

1½ cups chicken stock

1 cup half-and-half

Directions

Cook the shallots and garlic with oil and butter in a medium saucepan until shallots and garlic brown.

Add the oregano, thyme, dill, black pepper, and tasso ham stirring to release the flavors.

Then add flour and brown.

Add the chicken stock and half-and-half while stirring and simmer for about 5 minutes.

Keep stirring until the mixture thickens. Remove from heat.

Shrimp

Ingredients

1 tbsp minced garlic

1 tbsp minced shallots

1 oz oil

1 tsp butter

2 lb shrimp, peeled and deveined

2 oz white wine

3 tbsp melted butter

salt and pepper, to taste

1 cup arugula (optional)

1 cup cherry tomatoes, chopped in half (optional)

Directions

Sauté garlic, shallots with oil and butter in preheated large pan.

Once garlic browns, add shrimp until they start to turn pink.

Add white wine, followed by butter and simmer for 1 - 2 minutes.

Add arugula and cherry tomatoes (optional).

Add the Tasso Gravy and simmer for 1 - 2 minutes.

This can be served family style or individually plated with grits as your base, followed by shrimp and gravy.

