Recipe: Shrimp Caesar & No-Bake Naan

Beat the heat with some no-bake bread-making, which we're serving with seared shrimp and a homemade Caesar dressing. Chef Kyle Luke from Yuppi shared these recipes, which are personal favorites.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of the recipes below. If you make any of them, let us know how they turn out!

Naan Bread

Ingredients

1 ¾ cups self-rising flour (gluten-free if needed)

1 cup Greek yogurt (choose from vegan, non-fat, full-fat, or reduced fat)

½ tsp salt (optional)

1 tbsp butter of choice, melted (for brushing)

Directions

In large mixing bowl, combine self-rising flour and Greek yogurt. If using salt, add as well. Mix until fully combined, then knead with hands to form smooth ball of dough. Lightly flour wooden or kitchen surface and dough ball. Transfer dough to floured surface, flatten into a disk, and divide into 8 equal portions. Shape each portion into classic Naan bread shape by flattening it out. Preheat non-stick saucepan or skillet over medium heat. Once hot, place one flattened dough piece onto pan. Cook Naan about 3 minutes one side, then flip and cook for additional 2 minutes on other side until golden brown spots appear. Continue for remaining dough. Once cooked, if desired, brush the tops lightly with melted butter of choice.

Caesar Salad

Ingredients

1 large head romaine lettuce

2 tbsp olive oil

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

1 cup croutons

¼ cup Caesar dressing (store bought or see recipe below for homemade)

lemon wedges (optional, for garnish)

Directions

Rinse lettuce thoroughly under cold water, removing all dirt and grit. Dry well using kitchen towel or salad spinner. Cut lettuce head in half lengthwise, leaving core intact to keep leaves together. On large serving platter or individual plates, lay romaine halves cut-side up. Drizzle olive oil over lettuce, then season with salt and pepper. If using homemade dressing, spoon over the lettuce halves, making sure to get between leaves. If using store-bought dressing, use ¼ cup as indicated in ingredients. Sprinkle Parmesan cheese and croutons over dressed lettuce. Optionally, garnish with lemon wedges for squeezing over salad before eating.

Caesar Dressing

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

1 clove garlic, minced

1 tsp Dijon mustard

1 tsp Worcestershire sauce

2 tbsp freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

In medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, minced garlic, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, and lemon juice. Whisk in grated Parmesan cheese until dressing is smooth. Season with salt and pepper, adjusting to taste.

Seared Shrimp

Ingredients

1 lb large shrimp, peeled and deveined

salt and pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil

3 cloves garlic, minced

2 tbsp fresh herbs (parsley, basil, or cilantro), finely chopped

1 lemon, zested and juiced

red pepper flakes (optional, for heat)

Directions

Rinse shrimp under cold water, thoroughly pat dry with paper towels. Season with salt and pepper. Heat olive oil in large skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering but not smoking. Place shrimp in single layer in hot skillet. Cook without overcrowding about 2 minutes each side, or until shrimp turn pink and are opaque. Add minced garlic to skillet with shrimp, taking care not to let burn. Sauté briefly. Add freshly chopped herbs and lemon zest to shrimp. Stir to distribute evenly. Squeeze juice of lemon over shrimp and cook an additional minute, allowing flavors to meld. If desired, add a sprinkle of red pepper flakes for extra heat. Serve shrimp immediately, leaving tails intact if preferred, or removing if desired. Layer shrimp on bed of lettuce, croutons, and dressing, chopping to your desired size for a shrimp Caesar salad, or directly onto naan for a flatbread-style dish.

