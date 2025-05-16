Dinner DeeAs recipe: Steak Oscar

All week long on Dinner DeeAs we're sharing how to make the 5 key sauces known as French ‘Mother Sauces’, so-called because they're foundations for so many other sauces and dishes. We started the week with Béchamel, and used it for a perfect pie and sensational sandwich. Click here if you missed it. On Tuesday we made Espagnole Sauce and Chicken Chasseur with it, along with learning how to perfectly 'pipe' potatoes. Click here if you missed that episode. Yesterday we made a classic Tomato Sauce and used it for an Easy Cheese Lasanga. Click here to grab the recipe and watch the episode. Yesterday we made vegetable stock from scratch, used it for a 'Velouté Sauce'. Click here to catch up if you missed it.

Hollandaise Sauce

Ingredients

3 egg yolks

3 teaspoons water

6 oz clarified butter, warmed

hot sauce, to taste

salt, to taste

lemon juice, to taste

Directions

Prepare Double Boiler:

Fill medium-sized pot with water and bring to gentle simmer over medium heat.

Whisk Egg Yolks:

In stainless steel mixing bowl, combine egg yolks and water.

Place bowl over simmering water, ensuring bottom of bowl does not touch water.

Cook Egg Mixture:

Whisk egg yolks and water constantly with balloon whisk. Continue whisking until mixture thickens and forms ribbons when whisk is lifted. This process will gently cook the egg yolks without scrambling them.

Incorporate Butter:

Remove bowl from heat once egg mixture is thickened.

Slowly drizzle in warm clarified butter while continuously whisking.

Season Sauce:

Season Hollandaise with hot sauce, salt, and lemon juice to taste. Adjust seasoning to your preference.

Sauce Choron

Ingredients

Hollandaise Sauce (see recipe above)

2 tbsp white wine vinegar

2 tbsp dry white wine

3 shallots, finely chopped

5 sprigs tarragon

1 tbsp tomato paste

Directions

In small sauté pan, combine white wine vinegar, dry white wine, shallots, and tarragon. Place over medium heat and reduce until almost completely dry. Remove and discard tarragon sprigs. Add reduced shallot mixture to prepared Hollandaise Sauce and stir well. Stir in tomato paste until fully incorporated.

Steak Oscar

Ingredients

2 New York strip steaks

salt and pepper, to taste

oil and butter, as needed

½ lb crab meat

8-10 pc asparagus

4-6 oz Sauce Choron (see recipe above)

DIrections

Season New York strip steaks with salt and pepper. Heat cast iron pan or grill over high heat. Add oil and butter as needed. Cook steaks to desired temperature, then remove from heat and let rest. In separate sauté pan, add ¼ cup water and 1-2 tbsp butter. Bring mixture to simmer, then add asparagus. Gently poach until just cooked through. Remove asparagus and place on top of rested steaks. In same pan, remove all but 2 tbsp of water-butter mixture. Add crab meat and gently warm without over-mixing. Place warmed crab meat on top of asparagus and steak. Top with Sauce Choron and serve with mashed potatoes or roasted potatoes for a complete meal.

