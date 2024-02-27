Recipe: Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Taco Bowl

We're making a daring dish to show how 'healthy' can also be 'tasty'. It's a Taco Bowl but with Sweet Potato, Cauliflower and Quinoa. This recipe comes from Dr. Anya Szigeti, an expert in 'functional medicine' and the author of Amazon bestseller 'You Can't Outrun Your Fork: How to Break the Cycle of Feeling Sick & Tired and Transition to a Healthier Life, Naturally'. Visit Dr. Szigeti's website here and find out more about her book here.

Click here for a printer-friendly version of this recipe. If you make it, let us know how it turns out!

Email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

Watch the recipe again any time by clicking on the video above, and catch Dinner DeeAs every weekday at 1p ET on FOX13.

Sweet Potato and Cauliflower Taco Bowl

Ingredients

1 head cauliflower, cut into bite-sized florets

1 large sweet potato, diced into ½" cubes

1 tbsp avocado oil

1½ tsp chili powder

1½ tsp ground cumin

1½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp dried oregano

1 tsp sea salt

juice of 3 limes or 3 tbsp lime juice

1 cup quinoa, dry

1 x 14 oz can black beans, drained and rinsed

¼ cup raw unsalted cashews

1 jalapeño pepper

1 clove garlic

¼ tsp sea salt

½ cup water

1 medium ripe avocado

fresh cilantro, for garnish

Directions

Preheat oven to 425° F. Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Place the cauliflower and sweet potato in a large bowl. Drizzle avocado oil over and sprinkle with 1 tsp chili powder, cumin, 1 tsp paprika, garlic powder, oregano, and ½ tsp sea salt. Squeeze juice of 1 lime, or 1 tbsp lime juice over top and stir well.

Transfer veggies to the prepared baking sheet, arranging everything in a single layer, with lots of space. Roast veggies for 25 minutes, giving the baking sheet a good stir about halfway through.

Cook quinoa by stirring into 2 cups boiling salted water and simmer for 15 minutes, until liquid is absorbed.

Add black beans to sheet pan, seasoning with another pinch of salt, then place pan back in oven for 5 more minutes to heat black beans through. Remove from oven and set aside.

Make crema by adding cashews, jalapeño, garlic clove, water, juice of 1 lime, or 1 tbsp lime juice, ½ tsp chili powder, ½ tsp paprika, ½ tsp cumin, and ½ tsp salt to a high-speed blender. Blend to combine. Transfer to a bowl and set aside or store in an airtight container in refrigerator for up to 1 week.

Mash together avocado with juice of 1 lime, or 1 tbsp lime juice, and remaining ½ tsp sea salt with a fork in a bowl to your desired consistency.

Assemble bowl by layering quinoa, topping with veggies, then drizzling with cashew crema and topping with avocado mash. Garnish with cilantro leaves.

To grab more recipes from Dinner DeeAs, click here.