Recipes: Kenyan Beef Stew, Ugali & Sukuma
We're cooking Kenyan cuisine today with Chef Samson Wagacha, whose Three Stones food truck is in Ybor City. He's sharing recipes for traditional comfort food, Kenyan-style.
Kenyan Ugali (Maize Meal)
Ingredients
- 4 cups water
- pinch of salt (optional)
- 2 cups maize (corn) flour (or Ugali flour)
- 1 tsp oil
Directions
- Bring water to boil in medium-sized pot. Add pinch of salt if desired.
- Gradually add maize flour into boiling water while stirring continuously with wooden spoon to avoid lumps.
- Keep stirring until mixture thickens and starts pulling away from sides of pot.
- Lower heat and continue stirring until Ugali becomes smooth, dense, and fully cooked (3–5 minutes).
- Wet your hands and shape Ugali into round, firm mound. Serve with beef stew and sukuma (see recipes below).
Kenyan Beef Stew
Ingredients
- 2 lbs beef, diced (preferably with bone for added flavor)
- 2 medium onions, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 bell pepper, chopped
- 2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp curry powder (optional)
- 1 tsp paprika (optional)
- 2 cups beef broth or water
- salt, to taste
- fresh cilantro (coriander) for garnish (optional)
- ½ tsp Roiko Mchuzi mix
Directions
- In large pot add beef cubes and boil until browned on all sides. Remove and set aside.
- In same pot, add onions, garlic, and ginger. Sauté 3–4 minutes until softened and fragrant.
- Add curry powder and paprika. Stir about 1 minute until spices release aroma.
- Add pureed tomatoes and bell pepper to pot. Cook 5–7 minutes, allowing tomatoes to break down and become saucy.
- Return beef to pot. Pour in beef broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15-30 min until beef is tender. If using a pressure cooker, cook under pressure 25–30 minutes. You can reduce sauce in pot as desired.
- Taste and add Roiko Mchuzi mix for flavor.
- Garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired, and serve with Ugali (see recipe above).
Kenyan Sukuma (Collard Greens)
Ingredients
- 2 bunches sukuma (collard greens), chopped (substitute with kale if necessary)
- 1 medium onion, chopped
- 2 tomatoes, chopped (optional)
- 1-2 tbsp vegetable oil
- 1 tsp ground curry powder (optional)
- salt
Directions
- Rinse sukuma (collard greens) well to remove any dirt. Remove thick stems and chop leaves into bite-sized pieces.
- In large skillet or frying pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté 3–4 minutes until soft.
- Add curry powder and salt, then add chopped sukuma leaves to pan. Toss sukuma 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sukuma is tender but still vibrant green.
- Serve alongside the beef stew and Ugali (see recipes above).
