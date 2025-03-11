Recipes: Kenyan Beef Stew, Ugali & Sukuma

We're cooking Kenyan cuisine today with Chef Samson Wagacha, whose Three Stones food truck is in Ybor City. He's sharing recipes for traditional comfort food, Kenyan-style.

Kenyan Ugali (Maize Meal)

Ingredients

4 cups water

pinch of salt (optional)

2 cups maize (corn) flour (or Ugali flour)

1 tsp oil

Directions

Bring water to boil in medium-sized pot. Add pinch of salt if desired. Gradually add maize flour into boiling water while stirring continuously with wooden spoon to avoid lumps. Keep stirring until mixture thickens and starts pulling away from sides of pot. Lower heat and continue stirring until Ugali becomes smooth, dense, and fully cooked (3–5 minutes). Wet your hands and shape Ugali into round, firm mound. Serve with beef stew and sukuma (see recipes below).

Kenyan Beef Stew

Ingredients

2 lbs beef, diced (preferably with bone for added flavor)

2 medium onions, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 bell pepper, chopped

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp curry powder (optional)

1 tsp paprika (optional)

2 cups beef broth or water

salt, to taste

fresh cilantro (coriander) for garnish (optional)

½ tsp Roiko Mchuzi mix

Directions

In large pot add beef cubes and boil until browned on all sides. Remove and set aside. In same pot, add onions, garlic, and ginger. Sauté 3–4 minutes until softened and fragrant. Add curry powder and paprika. Stir about 1 minute until spices release aroma. Add pureed tomatoes and bell pepper to pot. Cook 5–7 minutes, allowing tomatoes to break down and become saucy. Return beef to pot. Pour in beef broth. Bring to boil, then reduce heat to low, cover, and simmer 15-30 min until beef is tender. If using a pressure cooker, cook under pressure 25–30 minutes. You can reduce sauce in pot as desired. Taste and add Roiko Mchuzi mix for flavor. Garnish with fresh cilantro, if desired, and serve with Ugali (see recipe above).

Kenyan Sukuma (Collard Greens)

Ingredients

2 bunches sukuma (collard greens), chopped (substitute with kale if necessary)

1 medium onion, chopped

2 tomatoes, chopped (optional)

1-2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 tsp ground curry powder (optional)

salt

Directions

Rinse sukuma (collard greens) well to remove any dirt. Remove thick stems and chop leaves into bite-sized pieces. In large skillet or frying pan, heat oil over medium heat. Add chopped onions and sauté 3–4 minutes until soft. Add curry powder and salt, then add chopped sukuma leaves to pan. Toss sukuma 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally, until sukuma is tender but still vibrant green. Serve alongside the beef stew and Ugali (see recipes above).

