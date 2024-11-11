Recipes: Meatloaf, Salisbury Steak, Bison Ribeye & Chicken Tikka Masala

As our community recovers from hurricanes Helene and Milton, all this week on Dinner DeeAs we’re celebrating local restaurants who’ve made it through, cleaned up, reopened and need your support now more than ever.

First up, a recipe from Maria Rumlin - she's the 'M' and the 'R' of 'M&R Cafe Southern Cuisine' in East Tampa. Like lots of businesses, they lost all their inventory when they lost power for 5 days… they’re now back up and running serving delicious dishes like this, the ultimate meatloaf. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Next up, a recipe from Richard Hales. His flagship Hales Blackbrick restaurant had to close when the Tampa Drew Park neighborhood flooded and lost power. He’s now back in business and joined us to share how he cooks up ribeye, Hawaiian style. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

Our friends at Bandit St Pete reopened with a community cookout, offering free food and a ‘pay what you can dinner’ in the aftermath of hurricane Milton. Their Executive Chef Benjamin Pomales joined us to share a recipe for Salisbury Steak but with a twist. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

St Pete’s ‘The Twisted Indian' partnered with St Pete Youth Farm after hurricane Helene to share free food with their community. Their Chef Coleson Geis joined us to share a recipe for ‘Chicken Tikka Masala’, a traditional Indian dish that's easy to make and tastes delicious. Click below to watch the full episode, and click here for a printer-friendly version of his recipe.

If you make any the recipes aboves, we want to know! Take a photo and email us, DinnerDeeAs@fox.com or message us on Facebook or Instagram.

For more ideas for dinner, watch weekdays at 1 pm on Fox13 for more Dinner DeeAs.