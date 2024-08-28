Recipes: 'One Pan Wonder' & Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

A top chef shares a dish he does just for his wife- plus we resurrect a favorite rhubarb recipe. Both dishes are from Jon Atanacio, Executive Chef at the Epicurean Hotel in Tampa's Hyde Park.

Chef John's One Pan Wonder

Chef John told us:

"This comes from not wanting to cook. Seriously.

My great Aunt on my dad's side of the family was arguably the best cook on that side of the family. As the legend goes, she had the unique skill to make something out of nothing. She would come to the house and would quickly ask if we were hungry. She would go through the cabinets/pantry and grab a few things and just put a meal together.

One day at home, we needed dinner and had nothing planned. So I went through everything and made the following "recipe". Just threw it together with what we had. It has been a request from my wife ever since."

Ingredients

20 oz package cheese tortellini

6 tbsp olive oil, divided

20 oz package Italian sausage (mild, spicy, chicken, or pork, based on preference)

1 bunch broccolini, chopped into 1-inch pieces (or regular broccoli)

¼ cup chopped garlic

1 x 15.5 oz can Great Northern beans (strained, liquid reserved)

3 oz raw baby spinach

1 pint baby tomatoes

1 x 8 oz jar sun-dried tomato pesto (Classico brand preferred)

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Bring pot of salted water to boil for tortellini. Cook tortellini in boiling water according to package instructions, usually about 3 minutes after they float. Strain and return to hot pot. Drizzle with 3 tablespoons of olive oil and toss until evenly coated. On foil-lined cookie sheet, drizzle 1 tablespoon of olive oil and add sausages. Bake until sausage is fully cooked. Let cool slightly, then slice into rounds and set aside. In large sauté pan over medium-high heat, add remaining olive oil and broccolini seasoned with salt and pepper. Cook broccolini until halfway done, then add chopped garlic and sauté until fragrant, being careful not to burn garlic. Add drained beans, baby spinach and tomatoes to pan, cooking until spinach wilts. Give it a gentle seasoning to taste. Stir in sun-dried tomato pesto, cooked tortellini, and sausage rounds once spinach has wilted. Pour in about half reserved bean liquid to create a sauce with desired consistency. Finish by stirring in grated Parmesan cheese until melted and sprinkle with salt and pepper to taste.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler

Chef John told us:

"The first time I ever had Strawberry Rhubarb Pie I was a line cook about 15 years ago in New York. I was cooking at a seafood restaurant, Aquagrill, located in Soho, downtown Manhattan. Our pastry chef, Janet Brown, had a palate like you wouldn’t believe and the feistiness to go with it. During spring and early summer, she would make these mini pies for seasonal specials, which had this killer streusel topping. The first bite I had was ridiculous. I was never the same after that. I have been trying to recreate/replicate that experience in my career. Super easy to make and super delicious, warm with vanilla ice cream… so good…"

Filling Ingredients

1 qt rhubarb, diced

2 qt strawberries, diced (approximately 3 pints from grocery store)

¼ tsp fresh mint leaves, chopped (approximately 5–8 leaves)

¼ tsp fresh basil leaves, chopped (approximately 5–8 leaves)

¼ cup flour

1 cup sugar

½ cup St. Germain or Elderflower Liquor

salt, to taste

Filling Directions

Begin by prepping rhubarb: if stalks are long, cut into 6-inch sections for easier handling. If rhubarb is wide, split lengthwise into smaller pieces (optional), then dice and add to large mixing bowl. Clean strawberries, removing leaves or stems. Cut each strawberry in half, then into quarters, and add to bowl with rhubarb. Chiffonade mint leaves by rolling and cutting into thin ribbons, then chop once more to make smaller pieces. Be careful not to over-chop to prevent browning. Repeat chiffonade process with basil leaves, cutting into ribbons and then chopping once more to reduce size, taking care to avoid excessive browning. Add chopped herbs to mixing bowl with diced rhubarb and strawberries. Add flour, sugar, St. Germain, and a pinch of salt to bowl with fruit and herbs. Toss well until everything is fully combined and fruits are evenly coated. Reserve and refrigerate filling until needed or use immediately.

Streusel Topping Ingredients

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 cup brown sugar

1 cup granulated sugar

¼ tbsp salt

¼ tsp ground ginger

¼ tsp ground cinnamon

¼ tsp ground allspice

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

¾ cup butter

Streusel Topping Directions

Place flour, brown sugar, granulated sugar, salt, ground ginger, ground cinnamon, ground allspice and ground nutmeg in large mixing bowl. Sift together to ensure they are well mixed and any lumps are removed. Melt butter in saucepan over low heat until completely liquid. Gradually pour melted butter into bowl with dry ingredients, using a fork to combine. Stir and dredge through mixture to form clusters of streusel. Break clusters down to preferred size, with larger clusters being favored. Continue mixing with fork until all dry ingredients have been moistened by butter and texture is consistent. Reserve until needed or use immediately.

Strawberry Rhubarb Cobbler Build and Cooking

Serves 4–6 (Chef John says: "I like bigger portions so it may be more!")

Directions

Preheat oven to 350° F. Add strawberry and rhubarb mix to casserole dish, spread evenly with spatula. Add streusel topping, completely covering strawberry rhubarb. Place cobbler on top of cookie sheet to catch any overflow while baking. Cook for approximately 20–30 minutes, looking for bubbly strawberry rhubarb mix and golden-brown streusel topping. Once cooked, serve hot or cold with vanilla ice cream to accompany.

