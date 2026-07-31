Stove-Top Tandoori Chicken Bowl

Hell's Kitchen veteran Chef Robert Hesse from The Landon in Tampa, is here to close out Bowl Week with a fast, vibrant Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl and a sweet Tropical Mango Lassi Trifle. Watch how easy it is to transform leftover rotisserie chicken into a warm, spiced Indian classic paired with crisp cucumber, feta, and homemade chickpea crunch, then cool your palate with an easy, layered dessert featuring fresh mangos and Greek yogurt.

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Quick Tandoori Spice Mix

Ingredients

1 tbsp paprika

1 tbsp cumin

1 tbsp coriander

1 tbsp turmeric

1 tbsp garlic powder

1 tbsp chili powder

1 tbsp onion powder

1 tbsp sugar

1 tbsp salt

Directions

Combine paprika, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, sugar, and salt in bowl. Mix thoroughly and store in airtight jar for future use.

Easy Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl

Ingredients

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp chili paste

1 tbsp ginger paste

1 tbsp garlic paste

2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken

2 tbsp quick tandoori spice mix

1 tbsp masala paste

½ cup Greek yogurt

½ lime, juiced

1 tbsp lime zest

2 tbsp chopped scallions

2 tbsp picked cilantro

1 cup cooked basmati rice

½ cup diced cucumber

½ cup halved cherry tomatoes

¼ cup crumbled feta cheese

¼ cup crunchy chickpeas

1 piece toasted naan bread

Directions

Heat olive oil in pan over medium heat. Add chili paste, ginger paste, and garlic paste to hot pan. Add shredded rotisserie chicken and quick tandoori spice mix, tossing chicken to coat in spices. Add masala paste, Greek yogurt, and lime juice to pan, stirring to incorporate sauce. Bring mixture to simmer. Stir in lime zest, scallions, and picked cilantro. Let cook 10 minutes until chicken is hot and edges are slightly crisp. Build bowl by adding cooked basmati rice as base. Top rice with hot tandoori chicken, diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese. Finish with crunchy chickpeas and serve with toasted naan bread.

Creamy Lime Yogurt Drizzle

Ingredients

½ cup Greek yogurt

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp ginger paste

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp chopped cilantro

2 tbsp lime juice

Directions

Combine Greek yogurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, and chopped cilantro in bowl. Add lime juice gradually, whisking until mixture reaches drizzling consistency. Drizzle over tandoori chicken bowl.

Tropical Mango Lassi Trifle

Ingredients

1 cup diced fresh mango

1 tbsp lime juice

2 tbsp sugar

1 cup frozen mango pulp

½ cup sweetened condensed milk

½ cup unsweetened Greek yogurt

1 frozen pound cake, cubed

½ cup whipped cream

2 tbsp chopped pistachios

1 tbsp dried rose petals

2 waffle cookies

Directions

Combine diced fresh mango, lime juice, and sugar in bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Chill mango mixture in refrigerator 20 minutes to macerate. Blend frozen mango pulp, sweetened condensed milk, and unsweetened Greek yogurt using immersion blender until smooth lassi forms. Layer macerated mangoes into bottom of mason jars. Add layer of cubed pound cake, followed by layer of mango lassi. Repeat layers until jars are full, ensuring top layer is cubed pound cake. Cover and chill in refrigerator at least 2 hours. Pipe whipped cream on top layer before serving. Garnish with chopped pistachios, dried rose petals, and waffle cookies.

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