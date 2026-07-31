Stove-Top Tandoori Chicken Bowl
Hell's Kitchen veteran Chef Robert Hesse from The Landon in Tampa, is here to close out Bowl Week with a fast, vibrant Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl and a sweet Tropical Mango Lassi Trifle. Watch how easy it is to transform leftover rotisserie chicken into a warm, spiced Indian classic paired with crisp cucumber, feta, and homemade chickpea crunch, then cool your palate with an easy, layered dessert featuring fresh mangos and Greek yogurt.
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Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Quick Tandoori Spice Mix
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 1 tbsp cumin
- 1 tbsp coriander
- 1 tbsp turmeric
- 1 tbsp garlic powder
- 1 tbsp chili powder
- 1 tbsp onion powder
- 1 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp salt
Directions
- Combine paprika, cumin, coriander, turmeric, garlic powder, chili powder, onion powder, sugar, and salt in bowl.
- Mix thoroughly and store in airtight jar for future use.
Easy Tandoori Chicken Rice Bowl
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp olive oil
- 1 tbsp chili paste
- 1 tbsp ginger paste
- 1 tbsp garlic paste
- 2 cups shredded rotisserie chicken
- 2 tbsp quick tandoori spice mix
- 1 tbsp masala paste
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- ½ lime, juiced
- 1 tbsp lime zest
- 2 tbsp chopped scallions
- 2 tbsp picked cilantro
- 1 cup cooked basmati rice
- ½ cup diced cucumber
- ½ cup halved cherry tomatoes
- ¼ cup crumbled feta cheese
- ¼ cup crunchy chickpeas
- 1 piece toasted naan bread
Directions
- Heat olive oil in pan over medium heat.
- Add chili paste, ginger paste, and garlic paste to hot pan.
- Add shredded rotisserie chicken and quick tandoori spice mix, tossing chicken to coat in spices.
- Add masala paste, Greek yogurt, and lime juice to pan, stirring to incorporate sauce.
- Bring mixture to simmer.
- Stir in lime zest, scallions, and picked cilantro.
- Let cook 10 minutes until chicken is hot and edges are slightly crisp.
- Build bowl by adding cooked basmati rice as base.
- Top rice with hot tandoori chicken, diced cucumber, halved cherry tomatoes, and crumbled feta cheese.
- Finish with crunchy chickpeas and serve with toasted naan bread.
Creamy Lime Yogurt Drizzle
Ingredients
- ½ cup Greek yogurt
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- ¼ tsp salt
- 1 tbsp chopped cilantro
- 2 tbsp lime juice
Directions
- Combine Greek yogurt, garlic paste, ginger paste, salt, and chopped cilantro in bowl.
- Add lime juice gradually, whisking until mixture reaches drizzling consistency.
- Drizzle over tandoori chicken bowl.
Tropical Mango Lassi Trifle
Ingredients
- 1 cup diced fresh mango
- 1 tbsp lime juice
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 cup frozen mango pulp
- ½ cup sweetened condensed milk
- ½ cup unsweetened Greek yogurt
- 1 frozen pound cake, cubed
- ½ cup whipped cream
- 2 tbsp chopped pistachios
- 1 tbsp dried rose petals
- 2 waffle cookies
Directions
- Combine diced fresh mango, lime juice, and sugar in bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves.
- Chill mango mixture in refrigerator 20 minutes to macerate.
- Blend frozen mango pulp, sweetened condensed milk, and unsweetened Greek yogurt using immersion blender until smooth lassi forms.
- Layer macerated mangoes into bottom of mason jars.
- Add layer of cubed pound cake, followed by layer of mango lassi.
- Repeat layers until jars are full, ensuring top layer is cubed pound cake.
- Cover and chill in refrigerator at least 2 hours.
- Pipe whipped cream on top layer before serving.
- Garnish with chopped pistachios, dried rose petals, and waffle cookies.
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