Craving a sticky, sweet, and savory takeout-style dinner that is faster, fresher, and better for your budget? Chef Za’Nautica Clark from Inside the Box Catering and Metropolitan Ministries shares her daughters’ favorite weeknight meal: Honey Garlic Teriyaki Chicken & Rice with Sweet Peppers, paired with a refreshing pitcher of homemade Strawberry Mint Lemonade. Watch as Chef Za’Nautica shares her inspiring story, her secret to perfectly fluffy rice, and how every order with Inside the Box Catering supports families in need across Tampa Bay.

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Honey Garlic Teriyaki Chicken with Sweet Peppers

Ingredients

2 large boneless, skinless chicken breasts

lemon and lime

1 packet Sazón

1 ½ tsp onion powder

1 ½ tsp garlic powder

¾ tsp black pepper

¼ tsp salt, or to taste

2 tbsp minced garlic, divided

1 tbsp grapeseed oil, plus more for searing

¾ cup sliced mini sweet peppers (red, yellow, and orange)

⅓ cup thick teriyaki sauce

1 ½–2 tbsp honey

2 tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

1–3 tbsp water, as needed

fresh cilantro, chopped

Directions

Rinse chicken breasts with lemon and lime, then pat dry. Season chicken with Sazón, onion powder, garlic powder, black pepper, and salt. Rub with 1 tbsp minced garlic. Heat grapeseed oil in skillet and sear chicken on both sides until golden brown and cooked through to 165° F, about 5 to 7 minutes per side. Let rest, then slice into strips. Heat 1 tbsp grapeseed oil in separate skillet. Add remaining 1 tbsp minced garlic and sauté briefly. Add sliced mini sweet peppers and cook for 2 to 3 minutes. Stir in teriyaki sauce, honey, and freshly squeezed orange juice. Simmer and add water as needed until sauce reaches desired consistency. Toss sliced chicken in sauce to coat, serve over rice, and garnish with fresh chopped cilantro.

Fluffy White Rice

Ingredients

2 cups white rice

water, according to package instructions

salt, to taste

Directions

Rinse white rice several times until water runs clear to remove excess starch. Add rinsed rice, water, and salt to saucepan. Bring to boil, reduce heat, cover, and cook according to package instructions, about 15 to 18 minutes. Fluff gently with fork before serving.

Strawberry Mint Lemonade

Ingredients

fresh strawberries, plus extra slices for garnish

fresh lemon juice

sugar

agave

cold water

1 cup concentrated lemon juice

fresh lemon slices

fresh mint leaves

ice

Directions

Combine fresh strawberries, fresh lemon juice, and sugar in saucepan. Cook for 8 to 12 minutes, stirring occasionally, until berries break down into jam-like base. Transfer strawberry mixture to blender, add agave, and blend until smooth puree forms. Pour cold water, strawberry puree, and concentrated lemon juice into large pitcher and stir well. Add fresh lemon slices and fresh mint leaves, then stir again. Taste and adjust sweetness or tartness as needed. Serve over ice garnished with fresh strawberry slices, lemon, and mint.

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