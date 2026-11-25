Thanks-Grilling Feast
Take your Thanksgiving outside! We revisit the time Pitmaster Chad Ward from Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply in Lakeland shared his expert techniques for cooking the entire holiday feast on a wood-pellet grill. Cooking outdoors frees up your oven space and infuses your holiday classics with a mellow, savory wood smoke.
Plus — click here for Chef Eric McHugh's Thanksgiving Leftover Makeover recipes.
Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.
Chad’s Fuel Tip: Use a 50/50 mix of Cherry and Pecan wood pellets. These woods provide a mild, sweet smoke that won't overpower your delicate side dishes like a heavy hickory or mesquite would.
Smoked Spatchcock Turkey
Spatchcocking (removing the backbone so the bird lays flat) ensures the dark meat and white meat cook evenly and in a fraction of the traditional time.
Ingredients
- 1 Whole Turkey (approx. 14-17 lbs)
- Mayonnaise (used as a binder)
- Savory BBQ Rub (Chad uses Whiskey Bent The Bird)
- Turkey Brine
Directions
- Brine the Bird: Brine your turkey prior to cooking to lock in moisture. General rule of thumb: brine for 1 hour per pound of turkey, or simply leave it in the brine overnight.
- Prep & Spatchcock: Remove the backbone of the turkey and press down firmly on the breastbone so the bird lays completely flat.
- The Mayo Binder: Coat the outside of the turkey in a thin layer of mayonnaise. This acts as a glue for the seasoning, tenderizes the meat, and promotes beautiful browning. (You will not taste the mayonnaise after it cooks!)
- Season: Generously coat the turkey in a savory—not sweet—BBQ rub.
- The Smoke: Place the turkey on the grill at 275°F for the first hour to absorb the smoke.
- The Roast: Bump the grill temperature up to 325°F to crisp the skin. Cook for approximately 3 more hours (for a 14lb bird).
- Temperature Check: Pull the turkey off the grill when a meat thermometer reads 160°F in the breast. (The wings and legs will naturally reach 175-180°F, which perfectly breaks down the tendons in the dark meat).
- Rest: Let the turkey rest for 30 minutes before carving.
Apricot Bourbon Glazed Ham
Since spiral-sliced hams are already fully cooked, your goal on the grill is simply to reheat the meat without drying it out while caramelizing the glaze.
Ingredients
- 1 Spiral-sliced Ham (fully cooked)
- Apricot Bourbon Glaze (your favorite homemade or store-bought)
Directions
- Place the ham flat-side down in a large cast-iron skillet.
- Apply a heavy coat of your apricot bourbon glaze over the top.
- Place on the grill alongside the turkey. (It can handle the 275°F to 325°F temperature shifts).
- Cook for 1 to 1.5 hours, applying a second coat of glaze halfway through.
- Pull the ham when the internal temperature reaches 140°F.
Whiskey Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes
Directions: Chop sweet potatoes into chunky cubes and toss them in a cast-iron skillet or grill-safe baking dish with a splash of whiskey, a heavy handful of brown sugar, and butter. Cook on the grill at 350°F for 30 to 45 minutes until the potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth tender and the sugar has caramelized into a glaze.
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