Take your Thanksgiving outside! We revisit the time Pitmaster Chad Ward from Whiskey Bent BBQ Supply in Lakeland shared his expert techniques for cooking the entire holiday feast on a wood-pellet grill. Cooking outdoors frees up your oven space and infuses your holiday classics with a mellow, savory wood smoke.

Plus — click here for Chef Eric McHugh's Thanksgiving Leftover Makeover recipes.

Click here to download a printable copy of the recipes below.

Chad’s Fuel Tip: Use a 50/50 mix of Cherry and Pecan wood pellets. These woods provide a mild, sweet smoke that won't overpower your delicate side dishes like a heavy hickory or mesquite would.

Smoked Spatchcock Turkey

Spatchcocking (removing the backbone so the bird lays flat) ensures the dark meat and white meat cook evenly and in a fraction of the traditional time.

Ingredients

1 Whole Turkey (approx. 14-17 lbs)

Mayonnaise (used as a binder)

Savory BBQ Rub (Chad uses Whiskey Bent The Bird )

Turkey Brine

Directions

Brine the Bird: Brine your turkey prior to cooking to lock in moisture. General rule of thumb: brine for 1 hour per pound of turkey, or simply leave it in the brine overnight. Prep & Spatchcock: Remove the backbone of the turkey and press down firmly on the breastbone so the bird lays completely flat. The Mayo Binder: Coat the outside of the turkey in a thin layer of mayonnaise. This acts as a glue for the seasoning, tenderizes the meat, and promotes beautiful browning. (You will not taste the mayonnaise after it cooks!) Season: Generously coat the turkey in a savory—not sweet—BBQ rub. The Smoke: Place the turkey on the grill at 275°F for the first hour to absorb the smoke. The Roast: Bump the grill temperature up to 325°F to crisp the skin. Cook for approximately 3 more hours (for a 14lb bird). Temperature Check: Pull the turkey off the grill when a meat thermometer reads 160°F in the breast. (The wings and legs will naturally reach 175-180°F, which perfectly breaks down the tendons in the dark meat). Rest: Let the turkey rest for 30 minutes before carving.

Apricot Bourbon Glazed Ham

Since spiral-sliced hams are already fully cooked, your goal on the grill is simply to reheat the meat without drying it out while caramelizing the glaze.

Ingredients

1 Spiral-sliced Ham (fully cooked)

Apricot Bourbon Glaze (your favorite homemade or store-bought)

Directions

Place the ham flat-side down in a large cast-iron skillet. Apply a heavy coat of your apricot bourbon glaze over the top. Place on the grill alongside the turkey. (It can handle the 275°F to 325°F temperature shifts). Cook for 1 to 1.5 hours, applying a second coat of glaze halfway through. Pull the ham when the internal temperature reaches 140°F.

Whiskey Brown Sugar Sweet Potatoes

Directions: Chop sweet potatoes into chunky cubes and toss them in a cast-iron skillet or grill-safe baking dish with a splash of whiskey, a heavy handful of brown sugar, and butter. Cook on the grill at 350°F for 30 to 45 minutes until the potatoes are melt-in-your-mouth tender and the sugar has caramelized into a glaze.

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