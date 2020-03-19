'I love you, Ken Jeong': Swan unmasked on 'The Masked Singer'

Last season on "The Masked Singer," panelist Ken Jeong swore the Flamingo was Bella Thorne.

It wasn't. But little did he know, he gave Thorne all the inspiration she needed to participate in this year's season.

Thorne was revealed to be the Swan on Wednesday night's episode.

"Honestly, I feel like the Swan really brought another part of me to life that I didn't know I had, such elegance and poise, which is really not me," Thorne said. "So I feel like I've lived out a new character, you know? I've acted yet again."

During her performance of Joan Jett and the Blackhearts' "I Hate Myself For Loving You," Swan shouted, "I love you, Ken Jeong!"

Thorne once worked with Jeong on the 2015 film "The Duff" and has appeared on Nick Cannon's show improv comedy show "Wild 'N Out."

Thorne's clues included a glass dolphin, a nod to her hometown Miami Dolphins.

The oversized heart was a reference to Thorne's appearance in "Big Love."

And the vampire fangs represented the record label Filthy Fangs, which is owned by Thorne and her sister.

Joel McHale thought Mila Kunis was donning the Swan costume. Jenny McCarthy Whalberg guessed Kristen Stewart.

Jeong guessed Kristen Bell.

"I'm surprised nobody guessed somebody that, like, really loves roc," Thorne said.

Group C is down to four contestants: Rhino, Astronaut, T-Rex and Night Angel.

