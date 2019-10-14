Tampa Bay History Center will come alive for Halloween fun

The Tampa Bay History Center is getting ready for some family-friendly Halloween fun .

As the museum winds down, the exhibits at the History Center come alive. Catch pirates, explorers, Florida pioneers and Star Wars characters sneaking around the museum galleries during "A Night at the Museum," which takes place this Sunday, October 20.

Families are invited to haunt the History Center while they trick-or-treat their way through the galleries – including the traveling exhibit, Brick History, which features recreations of historical events in LEGO® bricks – and collect candy from historical figures from Florida’s past come to life.

Stormtroopers and other Star Wars characters from the 501st Legion will be on hand to join in the Halloween fun.

There are two spooky sessions to choose from. Trick-or-Treaters can haunt the History Center from either 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. or 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. Night at the Museum is open to children of all ages with adult companion. Cost is $10 per child; $12 per adult, with discounted admission for History Center members.

For more information, contact the History Center at 813-228-0097 or visit their website.