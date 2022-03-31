1 dead, 1 hospitalized in Port Richey shooting

article

Pasco County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Port Richey.

The shooting occurred in Jasmine Lakes on Wednesday night. Deputies said two men were arguing and the confrontation escalated.

It turned into a physical struggle involving a gun and both men were shot with the same weapon, deputies said.

One died and one remains in the hospital. There is no word on his condition.

Deputies say they are continuing to investigate, and it remains unclear who owned the gun.