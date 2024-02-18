1 dead, 1 injured after house fire in Holiday: Firefighters

One person pulled from a house fire in Holiday on Saturday died at the hospital, according to officials.

Authorities say Pasco County Fire Rescue crews responded to the home at 3442 Peterborough Street.

Firefighters pulled two people from the house and took them to the hospital, according to crews.

READ: 13 evacuated, firefighter injured after structure fire in Largo: Officials

The fire was extinguished, and an investigation is ongoing, according to officials.

On Sunday, authorities announced that one person died.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter