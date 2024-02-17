13 evacuated, firefighter injured after structure fire in Largo: Officials

Largo Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire early Saturday morning, according to officials.

Firefighters say they responded to the fire at 1295 Church St. around 2 a.m.

The fire was extinguished, and 13 occupants were evacuated, according to authorities.

First responders say the occupants got aid from the Red Cross and one civilian was treated at the scene and not taken to the hospital.

One firefighter was treated, taken to the hospital and then released with non-life-threatening issues, according to officials. Crews say the origin and cause of the fire is still under investigation.

