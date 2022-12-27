1 dead, 1 injured after shooting at Lakeland apartment complex

article

Lakeland police detectives are trying to track down the suspect who shot two people at an apartment complex. One of those shooting victims has since passed away.

The shooting occurred Monday at the Providence Reserve Apartments, located at Providence Reserve Loop. Officers responded around 5:26 p.m., they said, after receiving a report about the shooting.

Two men with gunshot wounds were taken to Lakeland Regional Health with critical injuries. One of the victims, a 38-year-old, died, while the other – a 25-year-old – remained hospitalized as of Tuesday morning.

Deputies said, according to witnesses, fights broke out in the courtyard area before the shooting occurred. After, the male suspect fled in a vehicle. Detectives said they identified the suspect and are "currently working to bring him into custody."

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Troy Smith at 863-834-8958 or email troy.smith@lakelandgov.net.