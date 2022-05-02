1 dead, 1 injured in Polk County bar shooting

A suspect is in custody following a deadly shooting at a Polk County bar, deputies say.

The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. Sunday at Shady Cove Bar located on State Road 544 East. Investigators said one person is dead, and another person was injured.

Polk County officials did not name the suspect in a news release.

Sheriff Grady Judd is expected to offer details during a Monday afternoon press conference.

READ: Florida Panther spotted on security cameras roaming Polk County backyard