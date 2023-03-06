1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
DAVENPORT, Fla. - A fatal shooting is under investigation in Davenport.
According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old from Orlando was killed when a suspect opened fire at the Soltera Resort early Sunday morning.
A 22-year-old man and a 17-year-old teen boy, both from Orlando, were injured in the shooting. They were taken to an area hospital for treatment.
Investigators say the shooting occurred at a home that was rented to host an illegal party.