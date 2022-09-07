1 dead after cigarette lit near oxygen tank causes explosion at Bradenton apartment complex, police say

article

A Bradenton resident was killed Wednesday afternoon after lighting a cigarette near an oxygen tank inside a unit of a Bradenton apartment complex, according to the Bradenton Police Department.

Firefighters say they were called to the apartment complex located at 4480 block of Fairways Blvd. shortly before 1 p.m. and found an unresponsive burn victim. They say the fire had been put out by sprinklers inside a bedroom.

According to the Bradenton Police Department, the victim lit a cigarette causing an oxygen tank to explode.

The other resident of the unit, who officials say was not present at the time of the fire, is being assisted by the Red Cross.

Officials stand outside a Bradenton apartment complex where a person was killed in an explosion Wednesday afternoon.

No other residential structures were damaged or required evacuation.