1 hospitalized after Port Richey deputy-involved shooting
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Port Richey.
What we know:
The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 7 p.m. to a disturbance that involved a "possible weapon" in the Yew Tree Avenue area of Port Richey.
Once deputies arrived, they found a person with a firearm who tried to make contact with, officials said.
However, after "multiple deescalation attempts," deputies fired less-lethal rounds at the person.
The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, according to PSO.
The shooting is considered an isolated incident, and the investigation remains active.
What we don't know:
No other details about the person who was shot by deputies have been released.
