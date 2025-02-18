Expand / Collapse search

1 hospitalized after Port Richey deputy-involved shooting

Published  February 18, 2025 10:09pm EST
Pasco County
The Brief

    • A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Port Richey.
    • Deputies said they responded to a disturbance and found someone with a firearm.
    • The person was shot by deputies after "multiple deescalation attempts."

PORT RICHEY, Fla. - A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Port Richey. 

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 7 p.m. to a disturbance that involved a "possible weapon" in the Yew Tree Avenue area of Port Richey. 

Once deputies arrived, they found a person with a firearm who tried to make contact with, officials said. 

However, after "multiple deescalation attempts," deputies fired less-lethal rounds at the person. 

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, according to PSO. 

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, and the investigation remains active. 

What we don't know:

No other details about the person who was shot by deputies have been released. 

