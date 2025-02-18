1 hospitalized after Port Richey deputy-involved shooting

The Brief A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Port Richey. Deputies said they responded to a disturbance and found someone with a firearm. The person was shot by deputies after "multiple deescalation attempts."



A deputy-involved shooting investigation is underway in Port Richey.

What we know:

The Pasco Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 7 p.m. to a disturbance that involved a "possible weapon" in the Yew Tree Avenue area of Port Richey.

READ: Sarasota man accused of exposing himself gets into chase with officer, ending in crash

Once deputies arrived, they found a person with a firearm who tried to make contact with, officials said.

However, after "multiple deescalation attempts," deputies fired less-lethal rounds at the person.

The person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the shooting, according to PSO.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, and the investigation remains active.

What we don't know:

No other details about the person who was shot by deputies have been released.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: