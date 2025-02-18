Sarasota man accused of exposing himself gets into chase with officer, ending in crash

The Brief A Sarasota man accused of exposing himself was arrested after getting into a chase with an officer, which ended in a crash. The 69-year-old suspect was caught with his pants undone by the responding officer. He backed into the officer's patrol vehicle before taking off, nearly hitting the officer.



A Sarasota man accused of exposing himself in public was arrested Tuesday after getting into a chase with a North Port police officer, which ended in a crash.

The North Port Police Department said Issa Mousa Alyan, 69, was arrested on multiple charges after the incident.

Officers said they received reports of a man exposing himself at the Heron Creek Towne Center Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, identified by police as Alyan, was found sitting in his car with his pants undone when the officer arrived in the area.

As the officer tried to question Alyan, they said he placed his vehicle in gear and began driving in reverse, hitting the officer's patrol car. After that, authorities said the suspect put his vehicle in drive.

The officer had to jump out of the way to avoid getting hit by the suspect's vehicle, according to NPPD.

A pursuit began as Alyan recklessly drove down Sumter Boulevard to the northbound lanes of U.S. 41, according to police. Because the suspect refused to stop, the officer used a "controlled intervention maneuver," causing a crash, but bringing the chase to an end near the roundabout at a Costco.

Alyan is facing the following charges:

Exposure of sexual organs (misdemeanor)

Criminal mischief (felony)

Fleeing and eluding (felony)

Aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (felony)

Possession of narcotics and paraphernalia (charges pending further investigation)

The officer involved in the incident was injured and taken to a local hospital for treatment, the police department confirmed. They have not detailed the extent of the officer's injuries.

Alyan was also taken to a nearby hospital to be evaluated.

The Source: The information in this story was released by the North Port Police Department.

