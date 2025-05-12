1 hurt after shots fired into crowd, Clearwater police searching for suspect

The Brief The Clearwater Police Department says someone fired multiple shots into a crowd. Officers were called just after midnight Monday to the 1400 block of Cleveland St. Police say multiple vehicles and one person, who is expected to survive, were hit.



Clearwater police are searching for whoever fired shots into a crowd, leaving one person hurt.

What we know:

The Clearwater Police Department says dispatchers received multiple 911 calls shortly after midnight Monday in the 1400 block of Cleveland St.

One person was hurt after Clearwater police say someone fired shots into a crowd.

Investigators say someone opened fire, hitting multiple vehicles and injuring a 23-year-old.

The victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police did not release any further details about a possible suspect or the victim's identity, including gender.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Clearwater police at 727-562-4242.

