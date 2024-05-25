1 hurt in Sarasota shooting

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Sarasota, according to police.

Officers responded around 10 p.m. Friday night along North Lemon Avenue, north of Dr. Martin Luther King Way.

Police say the victim is an adult and was hospitalized with minor injuries.

Investigators are calling it an isolated incident, but have not released any details on possible arrests or what may have led to the shooting.

