1 hurt in shooting at Tampa gas station

Tampa police are searching for whoever opened fire at a gas station early Monday, leaving one person hurt.

What we know:

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. at Texaco in the 3100 block of N. Nebraska Ave.

Police say the victim went to the hospital and is expected to survive.

As of Monday morning, no arrests have been made.

What we don't know:

TPD did not release any further details on the victim, a possible suspect or what may have led to the shooting.

