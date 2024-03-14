1 in custody after road rage stabbing in Wesley Chapel: Deputies

Authorities are investigating a road rage stabbing that happened in the area of SR 54 and Bruce B. Downs in Wesley Chapel.

The Pasco Sheriff's Office has not said how many people were injured, but said the injuries reported were non-life-threatening.

Everyone involved in the road rage incident has been accounted for. Deputies said one person is in custody.

Westbound SR 54 was being rerouted south at Wiregrass Ranch Boulevard, but officials said all lanes in the area are back open.