St. Pete shooting suspect charged with attempted first-degree murder

One man was arrested, and another man was hospitalized early Wednesday morning following a shooting at a St. Petersburg home.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, officers were called to a home at 653 64th Avenue South for reports of a shooting.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for his injuries.

Investigators say the suspect lived at the home and he knew the shooting victim.

Police believe this was a domestic-related incident and not a burglary.

The shooting suspect, Jacob Merret, 35, has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Editor’s Note: Initially, police on the scene told FOX 13 that they had responded to the home for a reported burglary in progress.