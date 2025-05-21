1 killed, 1 injured in Lakeland convenience store shooting: Police
LAKELAND, Fla. - A shooting at a Lakeland convenience store left one man dead and wounded a 19-year-old female.
What we know:
According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.
Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene.
A 19-year-old female was also shot and is in stable condition, according to the Lakeland Police Department.
The suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives.
What we don't know:
Police have not released any information about the suspect nor have they said what led up to the deadly shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.
