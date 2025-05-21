1 killed, 1 injured in Lakeland convenience store shooting: Police

The Brief A shooting at a Lakeland convenience store killed one man and injured a 19-year-old female. It happened shortly before 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland. The suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives.



A shooting at a Lakeland convenience store left one man dead and wounded a 19-year-old female.

What we know:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene.

A 19-year-old female was also shot and is in stable condition, according to the Lakeland Police Department.

The suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives.

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect nor have they said what led up to the deadly shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

