Expand / Collapse search

1 killed, 1 injured in Lakeland convenience store shooting: Police

By
Published  May 21, 2025 6:40am EDT
Lakeland
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • A shooting at a Lakeland convenience store killed one man and injured a 19-year-old female.
    • It happened shortly before 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.
    • The suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives.

LAKELAND, Fla. - A shooting at a Lakeland convenience store left one man dead and wounded a 19-year-old female. 

What we know:

According to the Lakeland Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 6:10 p.m. on Tuesday at the Fast Stop convenience store, 820 E. Memorial Blvd. in Lakeland.   

Police say a 39-year-old man was shot and died at the scene. 

READ: Florida's new farm bill bans mushroom spores, sparking debate

A 19-year-old female was also shot and is in stable condition, according to the Lakeland Police Department. 

The suspect was apprehended and is being questioned by detectives. 

What we don't know:

Police have not released any information about the suspect nor have they said what led up to the deadly shooting. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Lakeland Police Department.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:

LakelandCrime and Public Safety