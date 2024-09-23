1 killed, 1 seriously injured after crash on I-4 in Lakeland: FHP
LAKELAND, Fla. - A driver died at the scene of a crash in Lakeland on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Troopers said a 42-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a Toyota 4Runner west on I-4 in the center lane around 10 p.m. A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was driving a Ford F-550 next to the Toyota in the outside lane, according to FHP.
Officials said near Milepost 34, the Toyota moved into the outside lane and hit the Ford.
The Toyota veered to the left, then back across the highway before flipping and hitting the Exit 33 road sign, according to troopers.
FHP said the Ford came to a stop nearby.
The Bradenton woman died at the scene of the crash while the Altamonte Springs man was not injured, according to authorities. Troopers said a passenger in the Toyota, a 27-year-old Palmetto man, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.
