1 killed, 1 seriously injured after crash on I-4 in Lakeland: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A driver died at the scene of a crash in Lakeland on Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a 42-year-old Bradenton woman was driving a Toyota 4Runner west on I-4 in the center lane around 10 p.m. A 41-year-old Altamonte Springs man was driving a Ford F-550 next to the Toyota in the outside lane, according to FHP.

Officials said near Milepost 34, the Toyota moved into the outside lane and hit the Ford.

READ: One killed, 6 hurt in pair of crashes: PCSO

The Toyota veered to the left, then back across the highway before flipping and hitting the Exit 33 road sign, according to troopers.

FHP said the Ford came to a stop nearby.

The Bradenton woman died at the scene of the crash while the Altamonte Springs man was not injured, according to authorities. Troopers said a passenger in the Toyota, a 27-year-old Palmetto man, was seriously injured and taken to an area hospital.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: