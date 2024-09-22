Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating two serious crashes that injured 6 and killed one

Two very serious motor vehicle crashes that happened fifteen minutes a part, are under investigation by the Polk County Sheriff's Office Sunday night. Six people have been injured and one died at the scene of the crash.

The first accident was on Alturas Babson Park Cutoff Road near US 27 in the Frostproof area. Deputies were dispatched to the scene at 8:21pm.

Officials say at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, and six people were injured. Three adults were taken by ambulance and two adults and a juvenille were flown to area hospitals.

No word on the types of injuries, but deputies say at least one of the victims suffered what appeared to be serious bodily injuries that could be life-threatening.

Deputies were dispatched to the second crash 15 minutes later, just north of Lakeland on Rockridge Road near Country Place Road.

Officials say the crash appears to be a single-vehicle accident in which a vehicle hit a tree. One person was found at the crash scene, deceased.

Both crashes are under investigation.