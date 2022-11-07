$1 million Powerball ticket matching 5 numbers sold at Publix in Hillsborough County

While no one won the Powerball jackpot over the weekend, someone did purchase a ticket worth $1 million from a Publix in Hillsborough County, the Florida Lottery said.

According to lottery officials, the ticket was sold at a Publix supermarket in Apollo Beach, located at 5052 North US Highway 41.

The quick pick ticket matched all five numbers, but did not match the red Powerball number in the Nov. 5 drawing.

Saturday's numbers were 28-45-53-56-69, with 20 as the Powerball.

In addition to the $1 million ticket in Apollo Beach, the Florida Lottery said 23 other winning tickets were sold throughout the Sunshine State, with winners claiming $50,000 to $150,000.

Three of the five $150,000 winners are from the Tampa Bay area, purchasing their tickets in San Antonio, Wesley Chapel and Wimauma.

The jackpot for Monday night's Powerball drawing surged to a staggering $1.9 billion, which carries a cash option of approximately $929.1 million.