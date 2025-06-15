1 person dies, another hospitalized after fire breaks out at Bradenton home: CHFR

The Brief 1 person died and another was hospitalized after a fire broke out at a Bradenton home, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue. CHFR says that heavy black smoke was coming from the front of the home when they arrived. Fire crews say that the cause of the fire was determined unintentional.



A person has died and another was hospitalized with burns to her face and arms after a house fire broke out at a Bradenton home on Saturday afternoon, according to Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Five units responded to the home at 116 53 Ave. W in Bradenton and crews say the fire was contained to the building of origin.

CHFR says that heavy black smoke was coming from the front of the home when they arrived.

The female victim was found outside the home, and she was taken to Blake Hospital as a trauma alert.

What we don't know:

An update on her condition has not been released.

The other victim was found dead inside the home.

READ: Suspect's brother killed after attacking deputy with piece of lumber: PCSO

Fire crews say that the cause of the fire was determined unintentional.

CLICK HERE:>>> Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was provided by Cedar Hammock Fire Rescue.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: