1 person hospitalized after being shot in Brandon, deputies investigating

The Hillsbrough County Sheriff's Office says someone was taken to the hospital after being shot in Brandon on Monday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., HCSO says deputies responded to a call about a person who was shot in the 1000 block of Emerald Dr.

According to officials, deputies found a victim shot in the upper body. Authorities say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.

Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The people involved in the shooting know each other and deputies say they are speaking to everyone involved.