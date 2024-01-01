1 person hospitalized after being shot in Brandon, deputies investigating
BRANDON, Fla. - The Hillsbrough County Sheriff's Office says someone was taken to the hospital after being shot in Brandon on Monday morning.
Just after 8 a.m., HCSO says deputies responded to a call about a person who was shot in the 1000 block of Emerald Dr.
According to officials, deputies found a victim shot in the upper body. Authorities say the victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital in stable condition.
Injuries appear to be non-life threatening, according to the sheriff's office.
The people involved in the shooting know each other and deputies say they are speaking to everyone involved.