10 kittens rescued from Dover house fire that sent 1 to hospital
DOVER, Fla. - A house fire that sent one person to the hospital and led to the rescue of 10 kittens is under investigation.
Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue say they went to a home on West Trapnell Road in Dover after several people called 911 reporting a house fire.
According to HCFR, crews stretched hose lines into the brick home while other firefighters searched the residence.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
While officials say there were no humans inside the home, firefighters rescued 10 kittens.
Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
One person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.
No firefighters were injured.
