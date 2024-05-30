Expand / Collapse search

10 kittens rescued from Dover house fire that sent 1 to hospital

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  May 30, 2024 2:53pm EDT
Hillsborough County
FOX 13 News

DOVER, Fla. - A house fire that sent one person to the hospital and led to the rescue of 10 kittens is under investigation. 

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue say they went to a home on West Trapnell Road in Dover after several people called 911 reporting a house fire. 

According to HCFR, crews stretched hose lines into the brick home while other firefighters searched the residence. 

Image 1 of 3

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

While officials say there were no humans inside the home, firefighters rescued 10 kittens. 

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes. 

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

One person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured. 

