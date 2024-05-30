10 kittens rescued from Dover house fire that sent 1 to hospital

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A house fire that sent one person to the hospital and led to the rescue of 10 kittens is under investigation.

Firefighters with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue say they went to a home on West Trapnell Road in Dover after several people called 911 reporting a house fire.

According to HCFR, crews stretched hose lines into the brick home while other firefighters searched the residence.

While officials say there were no humans inside the home, firefighters rescued 10 kittens.

Crews had the fire under control in about 20 minutes.

One person was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

No firefighters were injured.

