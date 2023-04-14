10-year-old ‘Swiftie’ surprised with tickets to Taylor Swift’s second Tampa concert

article

While thousands of people had the night of their lives at Taylor Swift's second concert at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, it was extra special for one little girl.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Tampa Bay pulled off the ultimate surprise for 10-year-old Shamarri and her "Big Sister" Ashlee Tennant with the program. The Pinellas County girl, who is a major Swiftie, received concert tickets to the pop star's show from the organization.

"So I was in class, and we got selected to go to the media center, so we go to the media center and there were a whole bunch of cameras, and I was very nervous," Shamarri said.

Little did she know, it was about to turn into the best Friday ever.

"Shamarri, you need to calm down, because you are going to have the best day with Ms. Ashlee," Shamarri said, reading a poster her big sister Tennant surprised her with. "Let’s go shake it off with Taylor Swift…We’re going tonight."

The organization told Tennant that she had won the Taylor Swift tickets for herself and Shamarri. It was a moment, Tennant says she'll never forget.

"One of the most special things I’ve ever done," Tennant said. "Seeing her cry the way she did was just incredible."

The two are so grateful to Big Brothers Big Sisters for making the night possible.

"Big Sister, Big Brother program did this all for me and I feel like the luckiest girl in the whole world," Shamarri said.