10,177 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Friday; 120 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 10,177 Friday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,039,207.

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 18,994, an increase of 120 since Thursday's update. In addition, a total of 242 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Highlands County reported 11 new deaths, Hillsborough and Sarasota Counties each reported eight new deaths, Pinellas County reported seven, Polk County reported six, Hernando and Manatee Counties each reported four new deaths, Sumter reported three, while DeSoto and Citrus Counties each reported one new death.

Of the 1,039,207 cases, 1,022,354 are Florida residents while 16,853 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 60,241

Pinellas: 34,152

Sarasota: 14,384

Manatee: 17,450

Sumter: 3,644

Polk: 28,640

Citrus: 5,015

Hernando: 5,249

Pasco: 15,700

Highlands: 3,949

DeSoto: 2,473

Hardee: 1,799

Source: Florida Department of Health

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Friday, 4,334 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19; in total, 56,095 have been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

A total of 9,406,576 residents have been tested in the state as of Friday -- just over a third of the state's population -- according to the Florida Department of Health.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 10,870 new cases reported Thursday was the highest single-day increase since July.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it has also begun to increase again. It was at 7.49% on Thursday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued through October -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

