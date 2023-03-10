11-foot, 400-pound alligator found in Florida woman's pool

This will make you think twice about jumping into a swimming pool in Florida without looking first!

A woman in Stone Island had the shock of her life when she looked in her pool and found a 400-pound, 11-and-a-half-foot alligator swimming in it!

Photos and video shows the massive gator swimming underwater. Trappers with Florida Fish and Wildlife were called and pulled the giant beast out of the water.

Officials believe the gator busted through the screen of the patio after coming out of the woods and ended up in the pool. When trappers measured the gator, it came in at 11-foot and 6-inches and weighing more than 400 pounds.

The alligator was later euthanized.

Wildlife experts say that the warm weather has alligators looking for food – and love.

"Alligators are becoming a little more active. You may be seeing them popping up in places they're not supposed to be," Gatorland said.

Experts suggest you keep a 25-foot distance between you and water's edge and never feed any Florida wildlife. To report a nuisance alligator, call 866-392-4286.



