11-year-old girl finds parents dead in bed from COVID-19

An 11-year-old girl from Missouri found her parents, both in their 40s, lying dead in their bed due to COVID-19 on Thursday morning.

KSDK reports that both parents had tested positive for COVID, and were quarantined in the basement of their home when they were found dead.

"To lose both parents at one time you know for an 11-year-old, it's really tragic. Last year at Christmas time they came down to our door and gave us cookies. They were just the nicest people. We are praying for the girl and their family," said Chuck Duy, a neighbor.

The girl was the couple's only child.

According to Johns Hopkins University, over 511,000 Americans have died due to COVID-19 during the pandemic.