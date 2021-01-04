11,256 new Florida coronavirus cases reported Monday; 103 new deaths

The Florida Department of Health says the number of known cases of COVID-19 in the state rose by 11,256 Monday. According to the state's daily update, the total number of cases in Florida is now 1,376,692

The number of Florida resident deaths has reached 22,090, an increase of 103 since Sunday's update. In addition, a total of 325 non-Floridians have died in the state.

Locally, Pinellas County reported 13 new deaths, Pasco reported three, Hillsborough reported two, and Manatee reported one.

Of the 1,376,692 cases, 1,352,222 are Florida residents while 24,470 are non-Florida residents currently in the state.

Bay Area COVID-19 cases by the numbers:

Hillsborough: 80,586

Pinellas: 47,207

Sarasota: 19,409

Manatee: 23,044

Sumter: 5,403

Polk: 39,268

Citrus: 6,955

Hernando: 7,745

Pasco: 23,082

Highlands: 5,154

DeSoto: 2,949

Hardee: 2,156

Florida new resident cases in orange; new resident deaths in gray. Note: Deaths usually appear to be trending down because of the delay in confirming the last few days of data. Source: Fla. Dept. of Health.

The state is not reporting a total number of "recovered" coronavirus patients. As of Monday, 7,237 Floridians were currently hospitalized for a primary diagnosis of COVID-19, an increase of 173 since Sunday, with a state total of 63,505 having been hospitalized for treatment at some point.

Vaccination efforts are ramping up across the state. Saturday, 5,213 more patients received their first vaccine dose in Florida, for a total of 255,808. No one has yet received their second and final dose.

The number of new cases had generally been trending down in the fall, mirroring the number of tests being given. But it has begun to increase again. The 20,987 new cases reported on December 31 was the largest single-day increase of the entire pandemic.

The rate of positive new tests has declined from its summertime peak, remaining below 10% for several months, but it reached that point again during the holiday season. It was at 12.43% on Saturday, the most recent date available.

After peaking in July, the number of deaths also began a downward trend in August that continued until November -- though "significant delays" in data reporting, as the state says, make interpreting short-term trends from that statistic less reliable.

Editor's note: The number of new cases and deaths reported each day does not necessarily reflect the day that the case was confirmed. The state says some private testing labs dump large batches of test results which include cases from previous days, and data can take days or weeks to validate. Stats for today and previous days will likely change in the future as the state reviews more cases and updates retroactive data.

The state's number of deaths represents permanent Florida residents who have died from COVID-19.

If you feel sick:

The Florida Department of Health has opened a COVID-19 Call Center at 1-866-779-6121. Agents will answer questions around the clock. Questions may also be emailed to covid-19@flhealth.gov. Email responses will be sent during call center hours.

