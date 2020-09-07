12 years after deadly crash, girl's family urges Floridians not to drive while drowsy

This week marks exactly 12 years since 8-year-old Ronshay Dugans of Tallahassee was killed by a truck driver who feel asleep at the wheel. To remember her and increase awareness about the dangers of drowsy driving, the Florida Legislature recognizes September 1-8 as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week in the state of Florida.

Ronshay’s family also continues to keep her memory alive.

"It's a time that our family and community come together to bring awareness to safety and to advocate to not drive drowsy," said Ronshay’s uncle, Perry West.

Back on September 5, 2008, she was killed when her school bus was hit by a cement truck driver who fell asleep at the wheel.

"It's also very painful for us and very emotional because this kind of tragedy is preventable," West said.

In 2010, the Florida Legislature passed the Ronshay Dugans Act in her honor. It designates the first week of September as Drowsy Driving Prevention Week.

This week, her family members posted a series of videos to social media to raise awareness, including her father, Ron Dugans, who is a football coach at Florida State University.

"This week means a lot to us. It's also very important to myself. It always kicks off a new season for myself and family. We just want to make sure everyone is educated on just how serious the matter is," Dugans said.

Last year in Florida, drowsy driving resulted in 12 deaths and more than 3,700 crashes.

To best avoid drowsy driving, FDOT recommends taking breaks every two hours if you're on a long trip, getting plenty of sleep before you drive, drinking caffeine to increase alertness. Also, be sure to read warning labels before taking any medication that may cause drowsiness and if you feel at all tired simply don't get behind the wheel.

"There's no amount of overtime. There's no delivery deadline that is worth the cost of putting someone's life in danger," West added.