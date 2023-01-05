13-year-old arrested after Curtis Hixon Park shooting that injured teen

Tampa police said a 13-year-old was the one who shot another teenager over the weekend in Curtis Hixon Park.

Police announced the arrest Thursday morning. The shooting occurred around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday near the popular Winter Village area of the downtown park.

According to investigators, the shooting happened after an argument quickly turned physical.

"During the one-on-one fight, approximately 5-6 additional teens jumped in to assist the would-be shooter in striking and kicking the victim," according to a news release from the police department.

That's when the 13-year-old boy drew the weapon and fired one round at the 16-year-old, striking him in the upper body, officials added.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and survived his injuries.

Witnesses identified the 13-year-old as the shooting suspect during the investigation, and he was found at his family's apartment. He was taken into custody by officers Wednesday night.

Police said they are still trying to determine where and how the teen obtained the gun. He's facing a felony charge of aggravated battery with great bodily harm.