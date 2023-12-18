13-year-old arrested in Pinellas County after threating school shooting via text: Deputies

article

A 13-year-old boy threatened to conduct a mass shooting at Osceola Middle School, according to officials.

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office says the teen sent text messages to another student about the school shooting. The 13-year-old told deputies that he was talking about a fellow student harassing him during the conversation, according to authorities.

Investigators say the parents of the student who received the messages contacted law enforcement.

The 13-year-old admitted to sending the messages when deputies contacted him and his mother, according to PCSO.

Deputies say the teen told them he made the threat out of emotion.

According to the sheriff's office, the 13-year-old was arrested and charged with written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting. Deputies say he was taken to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Anyone with information on any threats is asked to notify the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office immediately at (727) 582-6200 or via https://getfortifyfl.com/.