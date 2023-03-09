13-year-old boy shot while riding bike in St. Pete, police say

article

A 13-year-old boy was shot while riding his bike in St. Petersburg late Thursday evening, investigators say.

The St. Pete Police Department says they responded to the call at 7:35 p.m. about the 13-year-old with a gunshot wound.

The boy was shot in the 1900 block of 11th Avenue South and went toad nearby church for help, according to officers.

READ: St. Petersburg's Red Mesa accused of keeping tips from workers, paying less than minimum wage

St. Pete police say his injuries are not life-threatening. Investigators are working to confirm where the shots came from.

No other information was immediately available.