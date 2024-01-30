14-year-old accused of shooting teen following fight at Tampa bus stop
TAMPA, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after Tampa police say he shot a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop last Friday.
According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 8600 block of N. Armenia Avenue shortly before 3:45 p.m. to look into reports that a teen had been shot.
Witnesses told police that the shooting occurred after a fight near a bus stop on Armenia Ave.
Scott Decerant mugshot courtesy of TPD.
Officers say they located video that showed the suspect, later identified as Scott Decerant, chasing the victim with a gun in hand.
Decerant is being charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm.