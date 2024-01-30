Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old accused of shooting teen following fight at Tampa bus stop

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
TAMPA, Fla. - A 14-year-old boy is facing attempted murder charges after Tampa police say he shot a 16-year-old boy at a bus stop last Friday. 

According to the Tampa Police Department, officers went to the 8600 block of N. Armenia Avenue shortly before 3:45 p.m. to look into reports that a teen had been shot. 

Witnesses told police that the shooting occurred after a fight near a bus stop on Armenia Ave. 

Scott Decerant mugshot courtesy of TPD.

Officers say they located video that showed the suspect, later identified as Scott Decerant, chasing the victim with a gun in hand. 

Decerant is being charged with aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony with a weapon, first-degree attempted murder, aggravated battery with great bodily harm or deadly weapon carrying a concealed firearm and minor in possession of a firearm. 