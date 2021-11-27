Police: Auburndale teen stabbed boyfriend to death with kitchen knife following argument

A 14-year-old is facing second-degree murder charges after police say he killed Zachary Jordan Lee Brown, 18, with a kitchen knife on Friday night.

It happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Lime Street and Charles Avenue.

Auburndale police say they found Brown unresponsive with two stab wounds while investigating a call about a person lying in the roadway. He was taken to Lakeland Regional Medical Center where he died shortly after arrival.

According to an arrest report, Brown was in a dating-style relationship with the 14-year-old for approximately nine months and they agreed to meet near the suspect’s house, which was common.

Brown brought alcohol for the pair to drink and they both had one shot of Fireball whiskey before getting into an argument, the arrest report states.

The 14-year-old told police he didn't remember what the argument was about but said he hurt his finger when Brown closed it in his car door. He went on to say that he went inside his house to put a Band-Aid and some ice on his finger.

While inside the home, according to the arrest report, the suspect grabbed a kitchen knife from a cabinet, concealed it, and went back outside to where Brown was and confronted him about the earlier argument.

The suspect said he didn’t remember exactly what happened, except that he stabbed Brown in the arm and maybe in the chest. He added that Brown told him to call 911.

According to the affidavit, the 14-year-old ran inside the home, called 911, and came back outside with a towel from the bathroom to try to stop the bleeding.

The suspect was still on the scene when police arrived. He was covered in blood and told officers that he stabbed Brown and nobody else was involved, according to the arrest report.

Police found a kitchen knife matching the description the suspect gave them inside Brown’s car. The 14-year-old was taken into custody at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Chris Wall at (863) 965-5555 or if you have information and would like to remain anonymous call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-8477.

