14-year-old arrested after showing off gun at Bradenton high school, deputies say

A Southeast High School student was arrested on Tuesday morning after showing other students a gun in the boy's restroom, according to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 11 a.m., deputies say a school administrator walked into a boy’s restroom and saw the 14-year-old showing a gun to three students.

According to officials, the student tried to hide the gun by putting it inside his backpack. Authorities say the administrator took the backpack away from the student and escorted him to the school resource officer.

The school resource officer took the student into custody and found a 9 mm handgun and four live rounds inside the backpack. Officials say they searched the three other students too but did not find any other weapons.

No threats were made about a shooting or violence to anyone at Southeast High School, according to deputies.

The 14-year-old was charged with possession of a firearm on school property. Authorities say they are still investigating where the student got the gun and why he had it on school property.