16-year-old arrested after shooting gun outside Bradenton movie theater, deputies say

A 16-year-old turned himself in last week after deputies say he fired a gun outside the AMC Bradenton 20 movie theater in August.

According to the Manatee County Sheriff’s Office, around 7:23 p.m. on Aug. 27, deputies responded to reports of a fight at the movie theater. Deputies say they heard rumors of gun shots having been fired inside the theater.

According to officials, deputies discovered that a gun was fired in the parking lot and told movie goers that reports of an active shooter situation were unfounded.

Investigators say no one was injured.

Detectives identified a suspect after the incident. On Sept. 5, a 16-year-old turned himself in and was charged with unlicensed carry of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a public place, according to authorities.