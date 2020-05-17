140 drones lit up designs in the sky as a tribute to health care workers and first responders

A light show brightened the sky Friday night over Nashville to say thank you to health care and other front line workers during the pandemic and the first responders who worked in the aftermath of the deadly tornado in early March.

The designs spelled out in the sky by 140 aerial drones launched from Vanderbilt University.

The drones spelled out messages like "thank you heroes" and a visual reminder to stay six feet apart.

The whole show lasted about ten minutes.

The display was put on by a Nashville-based special effects company and the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corporation.