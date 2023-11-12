15-year-old arrested after shooting into Plant City home: Police

article

A 15-year-old used a handgun to shoot into the front door of a home and into the street on Sunday morning, according to officials.

Plant City police say they responded to the 3200 block of Magnolia Meadows Dr. just after 5 a.m. When they arrived, authorities say they made contact with the occupants of the home, three minors and one 20-year-old.

The investigation revealed that a 15-year-old boy shot into the home and shot several times towards the street. Police say there were no injures.

According to officials, they obtained a search warrant and found two reported stolen guns and about 12 grams of marijuana in the home.

The 15-year-old was arrest and charged with:

Shooting at, within or into a building

Minor in possession of a firearm

Discharge of a firearm in public or on residential property

Criminal mischief (more than $200 - less than $1,000)

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Gerald Baker at the Plant City Police Department at (813) 757-9200.