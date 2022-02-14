15-year-old killed following dirt bike crash in Polk County

Polk County investigators say a teenager has passed away following a head-on crash on Sunday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, the 15-year-old, identified by the agency as Landen Cold Jackson of Babson Park, was heading north on Lewis Griffin Road near Grove Road 3. They said he was operating a green and black Kawasaki dirt bike.

Investigators said he was struck head-on by a Lake Wales man who was heading south on Lewis Griffin Road in the northbound lane on a black motorized bicycle.

Deputies said Jackson had critical injuries and was airlifted to a nearby hospital where he passed away.

They said the man on the motorized bike was also flown to a hospital and is in critical condition as of Monday morning.

Officials said neither were wearing helmets nor protective gear. They also said neither bike had lights and it was dark outside at the time of the crash.