17-year-old pedestrian dies in hit-and-run crash on I-75; troopers search for driver

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are searching for the hit-and-run driver involved in crashing into a teen pedestrian who was walking on the highway, they said.

The crash occurred Wednesday around 11:10 p.m. Troopers said, unknown reasons, a 17-year-old girl from Ruskin was walking in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 near the Sun City Center exit.

That's when a vehicle, possibly a tractor-trailer, was also traveling south and collided with the pedestrian.

The teenager, who has not been identified, died at the scene of the crash.

Investigators said the vehicle continued traveling southbound. Anyone with information is asked to call FHP by calling 813-558-1800.

